Naples, FL
4788 West BLVD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

4788 West BLVD

4788 West Boulevard · (239) 250-3345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4788 West Boulevard, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-101 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location is perfect for Beach goers and those wanting to be close to so many of Naples' wonderful amenities. 1st floor END Unit carriage home offers lots of natural light, spacious glassed-in lanai and huge outside patio area to enjoy the lake view, plants and relaxing. Lakeview Pines is located in Prestigious Park Shore community. Walk to public beach accesses (Seagate is closest), restaurants, shops and enjoy Venetian Village, Waterside Shops/Artis. The 2-bedrooms are large with ample closets, baths are spacious with Master Bedroom ensuite full bath. A full size washer and dryer is located in it's own room off kitchen. Rental dates flexible Condo is for sale and must allow showings with ample notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4788 West BLVD have any available units?
4788 West BLVD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4788 West BLVD have?
Some of 4788 West BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4788 West BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4788 West BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4788 West BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4788 West BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4788 West BLVD offer parking?
No, 4788 West BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 4788 West BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4788 West BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4788 West BLVD have a pool?
No, 4788 West BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4788 West BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4788 West BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4788 West BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4788 West BLVD has units with dishwashers.
