4788 West BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Location is perfect for Beach goers and those wanting to be close to so many of Naples' wonderful amenities. 1st floor END Unit carriage home offers lots of natural light, spacious glassed-in lanai and huge outside patio area to enjoy the lake view, plants and relaxing. Lakeview Pines is located in Prestigious Park Shore community. Walk to public beach accesses (Seagate is closest), restaurants, shops and enjoy Venetian Village, Waterside Shops/Artis. The 2-bedrooms are large with ample closets, baths are spacious with Master Bedroom ensuite full bath. A full size washer and dryer is located in it's own room off kitchen. Rental dates flexible Condo is for sale and must allow showings with ample notice