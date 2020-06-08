All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 434 3rd AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
434 3rd AVE S
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:59 PM

434 3rd AVE S

434 3rd Avenue South · (239) 919-2379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

434 3rd Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3909 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
**NOW AVAILABLE JULY THRU DEC 2020** ...close to 3rd St S and 5th Ave...walking distance. Only 3 blocks from the white sandy beaches that make Naples one of the most desired locations in the U.S. This dream home boasts nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. 4 bedrooms, each with its own en suite bath. One bedroom features four floating bunks, each with a privacy curtain, lamp and charging station. Outside the bunk room, you will find a large media room with a vibrant red wrap around couch, large flat screen TV, and wet bar with a wine cooler. This space also has it's own private entrance from the downstairs pool area and a deck that's perfect for sunning. The extremely open living and dining space flow seamlessly into the outdoor kitchen and pool area. A bonus room and reading loft are also available for your enjoyment. Appointed with the only finest fixtures and furnishings, the quiet blend of charm and spaciousness are sure to make you feel like you've found paradise. Walking distance to all of the delectable dining options on 5th Avenue, as well as unique boutiques on 3rd Street, the famous Naples pier, and everything else this beautiful city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 3rd AVE S have any available units?
434 3rd AVE S has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 3rd AVE S have?
Some of 434 3rd AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 3rd AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
434 3rd AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 3rd AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 434 3rd AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 434 3rd AVE S offer parking?
No, 434 3rd AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 434 3rd AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 3rd AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 3rd AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 434 3rd AVE S has a pool.
Does 434 3rd AVE S have accessible units?
No, 434 3rd AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 434 3rd AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 3rd AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 434 3rd AVE S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity