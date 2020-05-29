All apartments in Naples
410 Bayfront PL

410 Bayfront Place · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2509 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Great top floor, furnished one bedroom condo located at Bayfront, on the water, in Downtown Naples. Light and bright, this western exposure unit has 10 foot ceilings, a granite kitchen counter top and tile throughout. King bed, washer & dryer, and large lanai. Bayfront amenities include secure buildings and garages, 2 pools, 2 Jacuzzis, 2 tennis courts, fitness room and gas barbecue grills. This mixed use community hosts 5 restaurants, shops and a marina. Walk to Tin City, 5th Avenue and the beach. Enjoy living where the action is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Bayfront PL have any available units?
410 Bayfront PL has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Bayfront PL have?
Some of 410 Bayfront PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Bayfront PL currently offering any rent specials?
410 Bayfront PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Bayfront PL pet-friendly?
No, 410 Bayfront PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 410 Bayfront PL offer parking?
Yes, 410 Bayfront PL does offer parking.
Does 410 Bayfront PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Bayfront PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Bayfront PL have a pool?
Yes, 410 Bayfront PL has a pool.
Does 410 Bayfront PL have accessible units?
No, 410 Bayfront PL does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Bayfront PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Bayfront PL has units with dishwashers.
