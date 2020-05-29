410 Bayfront PL

Amenities

Great top floor, furnished one bedroom condo located at Bayfront, on the water, in Downtown Naples. Light and bright, this western exposure unit has 10 foot ceilings, a granite kitchen counter top and tile throughout. King bed, washer & dryer, and large lanai. Bayfront amenities include secure buildings and garages, 2 pools, 2 Jacuzzis, 2 tennis courts, fitness room and gas barbecue grills. This mixed use community hosts 5 restaurants, shops and a marina. Walk to Tin City, 5th Avenue and the beach. Enjoy living where the action is.