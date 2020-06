2750 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

PARK SHORE MIRAMAR BAY SIDE CONDO, THIS UNIT WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED AND REDECORATED BY A PROFESSION DESIGNER. GORGEOUS WEST VIEW OVER THE POOL AREA AND SUNSET VIEW FROM AN OVER-SIZED BALCONY/ENCLOSED FACING THE GULF. BEACH ACCESS ACROSS THE STREET, WALK TO VENETIAN VILLAGE FOR DINING AND SHOPPING AND COFFEE IN THE MORNING. KING, TWINS, 3 TV"S DESK WORK AREA WITH A VIEW. LARGE SPACIOUS OPEN SPACE. GOURMET EQUIPPED KITCHEN. LARGE DINING AREA AND 2 BARS FOR CASUAL DINING AND ENTERTAINING. BOOKED FOR 2021. Available off season 90 day.