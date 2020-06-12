All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 272 11th AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
272 11th AVE S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

272 11th AVE S

272 11th Avenue South · (239) 370-1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

272 11th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Enjoy this Olde Naples Casa del Mar in the heart of Olde Naples. Available for April and 2019 Summer. Beautiful 4 bedroom plus den/ 4 1/2 bath home with separate pool cabana with full bath. 2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to 3rd St, 3 blocks to pier. Exquisitely appointed with everything one would need, sleeps 10, a full bath for each bedroom. Home has a 2 car garage, Infinity pool, BBQ grill, new furnishings, bicycles, 2 laundry rooms with washers and dryers, fully equipped kitchen, wifi, cable, multiple flat screen tvs throughout, and so much more. 2 bedrooms with king size beds, walk in closets, 1 bedroom with a queen and 1 with 2 twin beds. Cabana has a murphy bed, full bath and a separate entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 11th AVE S have any available units?
272 11th AVE S has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 11th AVE S have?
Some of 272 11th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 11th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
272 11th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 11th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 272 11th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 272 11th AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 272 11th AVE S does offer parking.
Does 272 11th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 11th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 11th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 272 11th AVE S has a pool.
Does 272 11th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 272 11th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 272 11th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 11th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 272 11th AVE S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity