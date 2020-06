1483 Chesapeake AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

2021 MARCH AVAILABLE IN THIS GORGEOUS CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR IN ROYAL HARBOR AREA OF NAPLES

THIS COMMUNITY IS MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, ART SHOWS, CONCERTS

AND ALL THE ACTIVITIES OFFERED BY NAPLES DURING WINTER SEASON. THIS UNIQUE LIVING SPACE OFFERS TWO BEDROOMS DEN/guest room/office GOURMET KITCHEN OVERLOOKING THE GREAT ROOM WITH VIEW OF THE POOL AND CANAL, 4 BOAT DOCKS. POOL, SPA , SUNNING AREA ONLY FOOTSTEPS FROM YOUR OWN LARGE LANAI FURNISHED IN COMFORT AND PRIVACY. OPEN LIVING AREA WITH SEPARATE DINING ROOM SEATING 6.

DEN DESK, DAY BED TRUNDLE AND SEATING JUST OFF THE KITCHEN, COFFEE/WINE BAR WITH WINE COOLER.

PLANTATION SHUTTERS ON MOST WINDOWS, DRAPES ON SLIDER FOR PRIVACY.