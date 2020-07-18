1165 Clam CT

Amenities

Great Location with Direct Gulf Access! This very spacious residence offers two master suites with large living and family room. Incredible water views from the oversized screened lanai will make you just relax and absorb the water, boats and abundance of wildlife scenery right from your private back door. Large kitchen, full size washer and dryer, freshly painted and ready to move in. Did we mention you have a private boat dock with Direct Sailboat access to the Gulf of Mexico! Large heated salt water pool all situated steps from this residence. Royal Harbor is very close to downtown Naples, beaches, shopping, restaurants and night life fun.