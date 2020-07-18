All apartments in Naples
1165 Clam CT
1165 Clam CT

1165 Clam Court · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Clam Court, Naples, FL 34102
Royal Harbor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great Location with Direct Gulf Access! This very spacious residence offers two master suites with large living and family room. Incredible water views from the oversized screened lanai will make you just relax and absorb the water, boats and abundance of wildlife scenery right from your private back door. Large kitchen, full size washer and dryer, freshly painted and ready to move in. Did we mention you have a private boat dock with Direct Sailboat access to the Gulf of Mexico! Large heated salt water pool all situated steps from this residence. Royal Harbor is very close to downtown Naples, beaches, shopping, restaurants and night life fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Clam CT have any available units?
1165 Clam CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naples, FL.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 Clam CT have?
Some of 1165 Clam CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Clam CT currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Clam CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Clam CT pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Clam CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1165 Clam CT offer parking?
No, 1165 Clam CT does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Clam CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Clam CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Clam CT have a pool?
Yes, 1165 Clam CT has a pool.
Does 1165 Clam CT have accessible units?
No, 1165 Clam CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Clam CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 Clam CT has units with dishwashers.
