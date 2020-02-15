17548 9TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

CUTE one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! This home offers 738 square feet of super cuteness! NEW tile floors throughout with the soft grey wood look. With no hallways or wasted space plus the tall ceiling height makes for a very spacious feel. The kitchen has wood cabinets and quartz counter tops plus STAINLESS STEEL self cleaning range. Just off the back of the house is a small utility room that includes a washer & dryer! Central air conditioning is already in place or enjoy the summer breeze off the front porch! One car carport and small shed out back offer nice storage. Last, enjoy the super cool oak tree on the side of the house so pull up a chair and RELAX after a long day. Rent includes yard maintenance. COME SEE this super cute house TODAY.