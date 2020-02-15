All apartments in Montverde
17548 9TH STREET

17548 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17548 9th Street, Montverde, FL 34756
Montverede

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
CUTE one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! This home offers 738 square feet of super cuteness! NEW tile floors throughout with the soft grey wood look. With no hallways or wasted space plus the tall ceiling height makes for a very spacious feel. The kitchen has wood cabinets and quartz counter tops plus STAINLESS STEEL self cleaning range. Just off the back of the house is a small utility room that includes a washer & dryer! Central air conditioning is already in place or enjoy the summer breeze off the front porch! One car carport and small shed out back offer nice storage. Last, enjoy the super cool oak tree on the side of the house so pull up a chair and RELAX after a long day. Rent includes yard maintenance. COME SEE this super cute house TODAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17548 9TH STREET have any available units?
17548 9TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montverde, FL.
What amenities does 17548 9TH STREET have?
Some of 17548 9TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17548 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17548 9TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17548 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 17548 9TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montverde.
Does 17548 9TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 17548 9TH STREET offers parking.
Does 17548 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17548 9TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17548 9TH STREET have a pool?
No, 17548 9TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 17548 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 17548 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 17548 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 17548 9TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17548 9TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17548 9TH STREET has units with air conditioning.

