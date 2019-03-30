17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE

Amenities
ADORABLE three bedroom/two bath home located in MONTVERDE! The home offers a split floor plan along with volume ceilings, for that spacious feel. The kitchen is open to the family room and offers granite counter tops along with a bar countertop. The flooring throughout is laminate wood flooring and tile in the bathrooms. The sliding doors open to a great back yard area and the back yard is fenced and OVER SIZED. The owners will allow up to two pets. Come see this great home for rent today!