17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE three bedroom/two bath home located in MONTVERDE! The home offers a split floor plan along with volume ceilings, for that spacious feel. The kitchen is open to the family room and offers granite counter tops along with a bar countertop. The flooring throughout is laminate wood flooring and tile in the bathrooms. The sliding doors open to a great back yard area and the back yard is fenced and OVER SIZED. The owners will allow up to two pets. Come see this great home for rent today!