All apartments in Montverde
Find more places like 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montverde, FL
/
17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE

17532 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17532 Hillside Drive, Montverde, FL 34756

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE three bedroom/two bath home located in MONTVERDE! The home offers a split floor plan along with volume ceilings, for that spacious feel. The kitchen is open to the family room and offers granite counter tops along with a bar countertop. The flooring throughout is laminate wood flooring and tile in the bathrooms. The sliding doors open to a great back yard area and the back yard is fenced and OVER SIZED. The owners will allow up to two pets. Come see this great home for rent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montverde, FL.
What amenities does 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17532 HILLSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMinneola, FLApopka, FLGroveland, FLHorizon West, FLLeesburg, FLWindermere, FL
Tavares, FLSouth Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLMascotte, FLPine Hills, FLMount Dora, FLBay Hill, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLEustis, FLWekiwa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College