All apartments in Montverde
Find more places like 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montverde, FL
/
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:06 AM

16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE

16909 Franklin Avenue · (407) 948-0767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16909 Franklin Avenue, Montverde, FL 34756
Montverede

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ADORABLE, ADORABLE ADORABLE is the best way to describe this furnished one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! Many windows in the family room offer great views of this quaint town. ORIGINAL hard wood floors through the main living area and tile in the kitchen and bath. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a full size stack-able washer & dryer in the hallway. Although the space is only approximately 550 square feet the floor plan is VERY spacious and tall ceiling height make for a spacious feel. OVER SIZED custom shower and upgraded MOEN fixtures through out. The furniture is very custom throughout with leather couch, antique tables & desk and kitchenette not to mention tastefully decorated. Enjoy resting on the patio set outside after a long day in the private partially fenced yard. Rent includes lawn care, cable and internet and power up to $50 a month, water & pest control FULLY furnished & No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE have any available units?
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE have?
Some of 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montverde.
Does 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMinneola, FLApopka, FLGroveland, FLHorizon West, FLLeesburg, FLWindermere, FL
Tavares, FLSouth Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLMascotte, FLPine Hills, FLMount Dora, FLBay Hill, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLEustis, FLWekiwa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity