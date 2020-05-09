16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE

Amenities

ADORABLE, ADORABLE ADORABLE is the best way to describe this furnished one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! Many windows in the family room offer great views of this quaint town. ORIGINAL hard wood floors through the main living area and tile in the kitchen and bath. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a full size stack-able washer & dryer in the hallway. Although the space is only approximately 550 square feet the floor plan is VERY spacious and tall ceiling height make for a spacious feel. OVER SIZED custom shower and upgraded MOEN fixtures through out. The furniture is very custom throughout with leather couch, antique tables & desk and kitchenette not to mention tastefully decorated. Enjoy resting on the patio set outside after a long day in the private partially fenced yard. Rent includes lawn care, cable and internet and power up to $50 a month, water & pest control FULLY furnished & No Pets allowed.