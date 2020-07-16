Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:54 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Minneola, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Minneola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Skyridge Valley
363 Sky Valley St
363 Sky Valley Street, Clermont, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,300
4062 sqft
7/4 Sky Valley St.~Skyridge Valley~LARGE & LOVELY! - Beautiful 2-story 7 bedroom 4 bath home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with wood floors in formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, large Family Room and Eat-in-Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Minneola
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
49 Units Available
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
8 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Villas at Green Gate
1030 Green Gate Blvd
1030 Green Gate Boulevard, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1597 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Ranch Style Townhouse - Property Id: 320067 Ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom newer townhouse located in a beautiful, gated community with a pool. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a walk-in pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Legends
3839 Beacon Ridge Way
3839 Beacon Ridge Way, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1835 sqft
Fantastic home in Legends Country Club. Well kept 3 bed 2 bath with a den. This home features tile flooring in the living, den and wet areas. One bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom and master have new carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Montverede
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE
16909 Franklin Avenue, Montverde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
558 sqft
ADORABLE, ADORABLE ADORABLE is the best way to describe this furnished one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! Many windows in the family room offer great views of this quaint town.

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1248 S GRAND HIGHWAY
1248 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
923 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom mid-century home located conveniently near area shopping, restaurants, and major roadways. This home boasts hardwood floors, large back yard, utility room with washer & dryer hookups and so much more.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
13409 Fountain Bleau Dr
13409 Fountainbleau Dr, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
13409 Fountain Bleau Dr Available 08/01/20 2/2 Town-home in Beautiful Magnolia Pointe - THIS LUXURY CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE GUARD-GATED MAGNOLIA POINTE COMMUNITY ON THE JOHN'S CHAIN OF LAKES ADJOINING VERY HIGH END HOMES.
Results within 10 miles of Minneola
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
26 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 02:14 PM
5 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
706 Strihal Loop
706 Strihal Loop, Oakland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,645
3240 sqft
This Beautiful 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom 2-Story home is situated in the gated community of Johns Landing with private access to the chain of lakes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
410 E Henschen Ave Guest House
410 E Henschen Ave, Oakland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1300 sqft
Guest House 410 E Henschen - Property Id: 313020 Spacious guest house located minutes from downtown Winter Garden in quiet Oakland community. 2 blocks from the West Orange Trail. Unfurnished, no pets. Guest House sits behind the main house.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Minneola, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Minneola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

