820 PALM FOREST LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light and airy with plenty space for family entertaiment, family room with gas fireplace for those cold winter gatherings.Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances , granite counter tops,art deco backsplash and breakfast bar.Laminate floors in living room,family room , dining room and bedrooms. Master bedroom features double sinks vanity with granite counter top, roman tub and separate shower stall.Guest bathrooms features vanity with granite counter top and bathtub. Fence yard and screened in porch.