820 PALM FOREST LANE

Amenities
Light and airy with plenty space for family entertaiment, family room with gas fireplace for those cold winter gatherings.Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances , granite counter tops,art deco backsplash and breakfast bar.Laminate floors in living room,family room , dining room and bedrooms. Master bedroom features double sinks vanity with granite counter top, roman tub and separate shower stall.Guest bathrooms features vanity with granite counter top and bathtub. Fence yard and screened in porch.