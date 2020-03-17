All apartments in Minneola
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:35 PM

820 PALM FOREST LANE

820 Palm Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

820 Palm Forest Lane, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and airy with plenty space for family entertaiment, family room with gas fireplace for those cold winter gatherings.Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances , granite counter tops,art deco backsplash and breakfast bar.Laminate floors in living room,family room , dining room and bedrooms. Master bedroom features double sinks vanity with granite counter top, roman tub and separate shower stall.Guest bathrooms features vanity with granite counter top and bathtub. Fence yard and screened in porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 PALM FOREST LANE have any available units?
820 PALM FOREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 820 PALM FOREST LANE have?
Some of 820 PALM FOREST LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 PALM FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
820 PALM FOREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 PALM FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 820 PALM FOREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 820 PALM FOREST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 820 PALM FOREST LANE offers parking.
Does 820 PALM FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 PALM FOREST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 PALM FOREST LANE have a pool?
No, 820 PALM FOREST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 820 PALM FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 820 PALM FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 820 PALM FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 PALM FOREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 PALM FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 PALM FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

