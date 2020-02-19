All apartments in Minneola
Find more places like 616 La Costa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneola, FL
/
616 La Costa St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

616 La Costa St

616 La Costa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneola
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

616 La Costa Street, Minneola, FL 34715
Quail Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
playground
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Pool home with laminate and tile flooring throughout.

Relax on your screen enclosed back patio and enjoy the view while relaxing in the pool! The home comprises of a split floor plan and open living concept. The master bathroom boasts both separate stand up shower and garden tub. Washer and Dryer included. No rear neighbors!!

Quail Valley is conveniently located to Highways 27, Highway 50 and the Florida Turnpike. Enjoy all that Minneola & Clermont area has to offer such as its wonderful bike trails, downtown, great shopping, restaurants and entertainment including a movie theater and Performing Arts Center.

Amenities included: Playground

Rent includes Pool care and Lawn care
$65.00 application fee per responsible 18+
No Smoking. No Pets.

Directions: From R27 and R50, North on R27 about 3 miles. Turn right at Southern Breeze Dr (Quail Valley). Turn right onto LaCosta (4th street). House is near end of street on left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 La Costa St have any available units?
616 La Costa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 616 La Costa St have?
Some of 616 La Costa St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 La Costa St currently offering any rent specials?
616 La Costa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 La Costa St pet-friendly?
No, 616 La Costa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 616 La Costa St offer parking?
No, 616 La Costa St does not offer parking.
Does 616 La Costa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 La Costa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 La Costa St have a pool?
Yes, 616 La Costa St has a pool.
Does 616 La Costa St have accessible units?
No, 616 La Costa St does not have accessible units.
Does 616 La Costa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 La Costa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 La Costa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 La Costa St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Minneola 3 BedroomsMinneola Apartments with Balcony
Minneola Apartments with ParkingMinneola Apartments with Pool
Minneola Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FL
Meadow Woods, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College