616 La Costa St

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool playground media room bathtub

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Pool home with laminate and tile flooring throughout.



Relax on your screen enclosed back patio and enjoy the view while relaxing in the pool! The home comprises of a split floor plan and open living concept. The master bathroom boasts both separate stand up shower and garden tub. Washer and Dryer included. No rear neighbors!!



Quail Valley is conveniently located to Highways 27, Highway 50 and the Florida Turnpike. Enjoy all that Minneola & Clermont area has to offer such as its wonderful bike trails, downtown, great shopping, restaurants and entertainment including a movie theater and Performing Arts Center.



Amenities included: Playground



Rent includes Pool care and Lawn care

$65.00 application fee per responsible 18+

No Smoking. No Pets.



Directions: From R27 and R50, North on R27 about 3 miles. Turn right at Southern Breeze Dr (Quail Valley). Turn right onto LaCosta (4th street). House is near end of street on left.