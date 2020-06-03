406 Whitewing Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Lots of storage space including an additional room added to the back of the house. You will have plenty of outdoor living areas. Fully fenced in back yard.There is a long driveway for your boat or RV. Plenty of parking including a one car garage. Close to schools and right next to Minneola Elementary Charter school. 5 min. drive to the Turnpike.

When inquiring please include: number of tenants, pets, and employment info.



****Pets are allowed*****