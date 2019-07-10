Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3006 Princewood Drive Available 07/15/19 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths , For Rent at 3006 Princewood Dr Minneola, Fl 34715; - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths , For Rent at 3006 Princewood Dr Minneola, Fl 34715; 2 Car Garage, Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C. . Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



Driving Directions: Take Hancock Road North of Highway 50; Hancock Road becomes Old Highway 50; Left onto Fosgate Road; Right onto Grassy Lake Road; Right onto Princewood Drive.



