Home
/
Minneola, FL
/
3006 Princewood Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

3006 Princewood Drive

3006 Princewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Princewood Drive, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3006 Princewood Drive Available 07/15/19 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths , For Rent at 3006 Princewood Dr Minneola, Fl 34715; - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths , For Rent at 3006 Princewood Dr Minneola, Fl 34715; 2 Car Garage, Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C. . Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Driving Directions: Take Hancock Road North of Highway 50; Hancock Road becomes Old Highway 50; Left onto Fosgate Road; Right onto Grassy Lake Road; Right onto Princewood Drive.

(RLNE4966928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Princewood Drive have any available units?
3006 Princewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 3006 Princewood Drive have?
Some of 3006 Princewood Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Princewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Princewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Princewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Princewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Princewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Princewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3006 Princewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Princewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Princewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3006 Princewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Princewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3006 Princewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Princewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 Princewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Princewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3006 Princewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
