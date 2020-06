Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home for rent in the sought after neighborhood of Ardmore Reserve. This immaculate home is across from the Community POOL and Playground. ONLY 3 Minutes from the Florida Turnpike; A Rated Schools, Shopping, Downtown Clermont, Theme Parks, Orlando International Airport etc. Lawn Maintainance INCLUDED!! NO PETS Allowed. Call to make your showing appointment today!