1304 Cavender Creek Road

Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath at Mineola, FL 34715 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



Two story house built by Royal Oaks Homes the Turlington Model, 4 bedroom and a den with French Door, 2.5 bath. All bedrooms are upstairs , kitchen with all upgraded appliances, granite counter top, pantry, wall-to-wall ceramic floors first level. Stairs, Loft and all bedrooms are carpeted. inside laundry upstairs, family room, dining area, double garage with electric opener. Community Pool & Club.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions:

Take Florida's Turnpike Toll Rd North and Exit at Hwy 50 Colonial Dr. Winter Garden/Clermont , Left on Hwy 50, turn Right onto N. Hancok Rd, turn Left onto Fosgate Rd. turn Right onto Grassy Lake Rd. Turn Left at the subdivision of Ardmore Reserve at Blarney St. Turn Left onto Cavender Creek Rd.



