Minneola, FL
105 Meadow Glen Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Meadow Glen Ct

Location

105 North Galena Avenue, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The home will be ready for move in on April 1st. Come see this spacious house with a fenced yard - Screened Back Porch - Home has an eat in kitchen space. There is Laminate throughout home. Home is located on a dead end road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Meadow Glen Ct have any available units?
105 Meadow Glen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 105 Meadow Glen Ct have?
Some of 105 Meadow Glen Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Meadow Glen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
105 Meadow Glen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Meadow Glen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Meadow Glen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 105 Meadow Glen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 105 Meadow Glen Ct offers parking.
Does 105 Meadow Glen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Meadow Glen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Meadow Glen Ct have a pool?
No, 105 Meadow Glen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 105 Meadow Glen Ct have accessible units?
No, 105 Meadow Glen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Meadow Glen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Meadow Glen Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Meadow Glen Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Meadow Glen Ct has units with air conditioning.
