Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Large Double wide with land in Middleburg - Beautiful 3/2 on over an acre of land. Completely remodeled inside. New carpet, paint, appliance package and much more! This home has newly remodeled bathrooms. Open living room/ Dining room combo. Eat-in space kitchen. Washer and Dryer connections. Huge walk in closets in all bedrooms. Large covered front porch. This is a must see... Call today for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2828011)