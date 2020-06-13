/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
324 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Springs, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
541 DEER RUN, ,
541 Deer Run, Miami Springs, FL
Gorgeous half acre 4/2 Golf Course Across Street - Property Id: 297436 Gorgeous property across street from golf course. Beautiful community minutes from Miami Airport. Downtown and Brickell area is about 10 minute drive. 9 foot deep pool.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
4700 NW 84th Ave
4700 NW 84th Ave, Miami Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful FURNISHED 3/2 New unit in the desirable Urbana at the Residence, Downtown Doral.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
1001 Oriole Ave
1001 Oriole Avenue, Miami Springs, FL
Spacious home in Miami Springs! Property is a corner lot with a large yard, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living/dining room, wood floors and so much more! Credit, background check and employment verification are required. Non-smokers only.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
1102 Meadowlark Ave
1102 Meadowlark Ave, Miami Springs, FL
Completely remodeled corner house with an open floor plan, owners thought of all details when remodeling this beauty.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Springs
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1331 W 33 Street
1331 West 33rd Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom - Property Id: 210849 The house is completely remodeled.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami International Airport
1 Unit Available
4640 NW 84th avenue
4640 NW 84th Ave, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
BRAND NEW UNIT LOCATED IN DORAL DOWNTOWN, CLOSE TO PARKS, RESTAURANTS, CITY PLACE, PUBLIX. COURTESY TROLLY TO MAKE YOUR LIFE MORE CONFORTABLE AND ESIER. IT ALSO HAS THE FREBEE APPLICATION FOR THE EXCLUSIVE USE OF RESIDENCES OF DOWNTOWN DORAL.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Springs
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Shenandoah
28 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1533 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Coconut Grove
91 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,459
1366 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Golden Pines
126 Units Available
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1192 sqft
Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Wynwood
53 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,841
1515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,104
1270 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1301 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
40 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,504
1395 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Doral Landings East
16 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Golden Pines
44 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,091
1262 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
52 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,386
1201 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Similar Pages
Miami Springs 2 BedroomsMiami Springs 3 BedroomsMiami Springs Accessible ApartmentsMiami Springs Apartments with Balcony
Miami Springs Apartments with GarageMiami Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Springs Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL