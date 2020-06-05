4700 NW 84th Ave

Amenities

Beautiful FURNISHED 3/2 New unit in the desirable Urbana at the Residence, Downtown Doral. This Well appointed unit features: stunning modern porcelain floors, contemporary Italian cabinets, spacious island with quarts counter top, stainless steel appliances, hi hats, and two mid century modern chandeliers, comfortable Master bedroom, walking closet, and a Master bath with Roman Tub, double sink, contemporary cabinets, second Bath has shower, High Impact windows and doors, blinds, Smart Home technology with activation and support by Amazon, voice control by Alexa,delivers convenience and safety, washer and dryer. Enjoy a luxury lifestyle at Downtown Doral, Within walking distance to restaurants, park, school, Publix. Near Doral City Place and Palmetto Expressway. Call listing agent.