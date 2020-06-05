All apartments in Miami Springs
4700 NW 84th Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:22 AM

4700 NW 84th Ave

4700 NW 84th Ave · (954) 237-0400
Location

4700 NW 84th Ave, Miami Springs, FL 33166
Miami Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 44 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
Beautiful FURNISHED 3/2 New unit in the desirable Urbana at the Residence, Downtown Doral. This Well appointed unit features: stunning modern porcelain floors, contemporary Italian cabinets, spacious island with quarts counter top, stainless steel appliances, hi hats, and two mid century modern chandeliers, comfortable Master bedroom, walking closet, and a Master bath with Roman Tub, double sink, contemporary cabinets, second Bath has shower, High Impact windows and doors, blinds, Smart Home technology with activation and support by Amazon, voice control by Alexa,delivers convenience and safety, washer and dryer. Enjoy a luxury lifestyle at Downtown Doral, Within walking distance to restaurants, park, school, Publix. Near Doral City Place and Palmetto Expressway. Call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 NW 84th Ave have any available units?
4700 NW 84th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4700 NW 84th Ave have?
Some of 4700 NW 84th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 NW 84th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4700 NW 84th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 NW 84th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4700 NW 84th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Springs.
Does 4700 NW 84th Ave offer parking?
No, 4700 NW 84th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4700 NW 84th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 NW 84th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 NW 84th Ave have a pool?
No, 4700 NW 84th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4700 NW 84th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4700 NW 84th Ave has accessible units.
Does 4700 NW 84th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 NW 84th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 NW 84th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 NW 84th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
