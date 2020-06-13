Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

137 Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL with balcony

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8424 NW 139th Ter
8424 NW 139th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Villa Vizcaya a gated community in the heart of Miami Lakes! Amenities in site includes a pool, park with playground for your kids. Two story townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Wood floors throughout, updated baths and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6450 Milk Wagon Ln
6450 Milk Wagon Lane, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Very Spacious Villa featuring Large Covered Patio with Water Views! 3 bedroom 2 baths, Upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded baths, Tile flooring throughout, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Centrally located near Palmetto Expressway,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8510 NW 138th Ter
8510 NW 138th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 story townhouse, 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, in the gated Community of Villa Vizcaya at Miami Lakes. 1 bedroom & 1 bath on 1st floor. Ample master bedrooms w/walk in closet. This unit has tiled floors with laminate wood floor stairs.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7480 Miami Lakes Dr
7480 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT IS IN THE CENTER OF MIAMI LAKES, WITH A SHORT DISTANCE TO PALMETTO EXPRESS WAY. ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH, AND WAKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
16620 NW 72nd Ct
16620 Northwest 72nd Court, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NICE CORNER 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATHROOMS AT MIAMI LAKES. OPEN KITCHEN, FAMILY, PATIO. AMPLE MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET, ROMAN TUN W/SEPARATE SHOWER. 2 PARKING SPACES AT FRONT, WASHER & DRYER IN THE PROPERTY.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6950 NW 174th Ter
6950 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully remodeled corner unit condo with entrance on the 2nd floor, move-in ready property within minutes of excellent schools, dining, shopping and highways.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7777 W 29th Ln
7777 West 29th Lane, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This is a wide cozy villa style apartment with two comfortable bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with a roofed terrace in rear and a portal in front. There is an utility alley on the right side that makes easier access to the patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
17500 NW 68TH Ave. #D-3002
17500 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Nice 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms in Miami Lake with an Open balcony and water view. SS Appliances, No Washer/Dryer, Freshly Painted. Building have elevators. Ready to move in. First, Last And Security Deposit to move in. Easy to show. Great Schools

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7005 NW 173rd Dr
7005 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Townhouse!!! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile floor throughout the building, Open Balcony with 2 Assigned parking spaces.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7080 NW 174th Ter
7080 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 bedroom/3 bath townhouse, centrally located and close to major highways. Beautiful view of lake and walking path. Unit is currently rented until June 15th, available to move in July 1st.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8859 W 35th Way
8859 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Beautiful Villa 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in exclusive gated community featuring a clubhouse with party room, fitness center, expansive pool with sundeck areas, spa, children playground and other amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
535 W 79th Pl
535 West 79th Place, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Located in a desirable West Hialeah a one-story 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Century Gardens
1 Unit Available
8825 NW 178th St
8825 Northwest 178th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Century Gardens
1 Unit Available
18245 NW 89th Ave
18245 Northwest 89th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10428 W 32nd Ln
10428 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
New Corner Unit Townhome in lovely Aquabella development. 4 Bedroom with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless Steel appliances, fenced backyard. Resort style clubhouse. Association maintains the outside including backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6995 NW 173rd Dr
6995 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWNHOUSE WITH AMAZING LAKE VIEW!. UNIT LOCATED IN BONITA GOLFVIEW TOWNVILLAS, A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY IN PALM SPRINGS NORTH AREA. IT FEATURES 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, PLUS BONUS BEDROOM.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9383 W 33rd Ave
9383 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE LIKE NEW 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, TOWNHOME WITH 1,668 SF LIVING AREA, EXCELLENT LOCATION , GATED COMMUNITY WITH CLUB HOUSE, GYM AND PLAYGROUND FOR KIDS. NEAR TO MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS, IN THE MIDDLE OF BROWARD AND DADE COUNTY.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9348 W 33rd Ave
9348 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming Mediterranean inspired Villa, 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 Bathrooms in Bonterra, a resort style community. Perfect location, easy access to major airports and highways. Ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in the second floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
17530 NW 68th Ave
17530 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
Great spacious unit in the well desired Lakeview Gardens of Miami Condominiums. Property features an open concept floor plan with plenty of living space, Open Balcony, Community Pool, Community Laundry and much more. Won't last!
City Guide for Miami Lakes, FL

Situated in scenic suburban Miami, Miami Lakes plays host to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find anywhere. Looking to reel in the apartment of your dreams? Then start perusing the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve patched together and you’ll be kicking back in the perfect Miami Lakes rental in less time than it takes for an alligator to digest an unsuspecting tourist!

Having trouble with Craigslist Miami Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

One and two bedroom apartments, townhouses, and condos in Miami Lakes generally rent for about $900, with spacious luxury rentals costing about $1,700. In other words, you’ll find renting options galore in this sunny little city. Need a pet-friendly rental in Miami Lakes? Not a problem. How about an apartment with some seriously scenic views? Check. Looking for a rental in Miami Lakes that comes equipped with a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, patio, and walk-in closets? Again, we’ve got you covered. Just don’t forget to bring along proof of income, banking info, a couple forms of I.D., and a list of previous digs when you’re ready to sign a leasing application. Also, feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which rental is best for you; most properties in Miami Lakes have vacancies year-round and waiting lists are extremely rare.

A mostly peaceful little city that boasts some of the Miami area’s most modern rentals, the Lakes is a perfect stomping ground. Factor in a booming local economy and a close proximity to the party capital of the world, and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to feel like you’re living the good life in Miami Lakes!

See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Miami Lakes, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Miami Lakes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

