Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT IS IN THE CENTER OF MIAMI LAKES, WITH A SHORT DISTANCE TO PALMETTO EXPRESS WAY. ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH, AND WAKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. UPDATED KITCHEN, NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITION, AND THE BATHROOM IN BEEN REMODELED AT PRESENT TIME. CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. OPEN BALCONY.