golden glades
451 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, Miami Gardens, FL
29 Units Available
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 7 AV
17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
2 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
1 Unit Available
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un
496 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting September 10th Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando.
1 Unit Available
16450 NW 2 AV
16450 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
condo studio for rent in North Miami Beach $1100 - Property Id: 308054 Great Opportunity!!! Beautifully all upgrade hidden Gem one bedroom unfurnished in a gated community with swimming pool on site. Great location awaits you.
1 Unit Available
17050
17050 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Walk Distance to the beach. Close to many restaurants, shoping centers, citi hall, Aventura Mall
1 Unit Available
498 NW 165th St Rd
498 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great condo in complex with 24 hour gated security. Complex Management on site, Condo in move-in shape will be vacated by current tenants on 7/31/2020 - Laminated wood floors through out, stainless steel appliances, granite counters.
1 Unit Available
271 NW 177
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Studio in Gated community. Tile Floors. Wal-mart is across the street. Close to mayors highways. Easy to show and to rent.
1 Unit Available
225 NE 171 Ter
225 Northeast 171st Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
MAGNIFICENT HOME PART OF A DUPLEX, THERE ARE TWO HOUSES ON THIS DUPLEX LOT. CENTRALLY LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT AND A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
1 Unit Available
17181 N Miami Ave
17181 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful and Clean Single House 3 Beds 1 Bath-Ready to Move In-Has 2 parking spaces and more around-Quiet Street and Neighborhood-Very Close to Shopping Stores and restaurants-Easy to Show-Call Listing Agent for Showing.
1 Unit Available
550 NE 180th Dr
550 Northeast 180th Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AMAZING 4 BEDS / 2 BATHS REMODELED HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI. EXCELLENT CONDITION, NEW WATER HEATER. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE. NEXT TO SCHOOLS: GERTRUDE K.
1 Unit Available
484 NW 165th St Rd
484 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo Apartment, is a gated community. With A Great Amenities: pool, gym, club house, tennis courts, 24 security. Is a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Close to Aventura Mall, Turnpike, 826, I 95, BARRY UNIVERSITY, AND JACKSON HOSPITAL NORTH.
1 Unit Available
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show
1 Unit Available
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.
1 Unit Available
353 NE 164th Ter
353 Northeast 164th Terrace, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for immediate occupancy. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom, in the heart of North Miami. Unit is located in the rear section of a secured, beautiful single family house.
1 Unit Available
251 NW 177th St
251 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and Cozy Studio ready to rent! Very calm and nice neighborhood. Close to main highways. Ready to move in!
1 Unit Available
488 NW 165 ST RD
488 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
826 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY; MONTECARLO CONDOMINIUM NICE UNIT TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW A/C, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED, BATHROOMS.
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
1 Unit Available
306 NE 166th St
306 Northeast 166th Street, Golden Glades, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Townhouse for rent, very central location, near to Florida Turnpike, I95, Palmetto, US1. Section 8 OK. Owner asking 1 month + last Month + security deposit For Showing contact me by text
Results within 5 miles of Golden Glades
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
28 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
26 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
