Last updated June 12 2020

287 Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL with balcony

Riviera Isles
1 Unit Available
1775 Larchmont Court
1775 Larchmont Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2607 sqft
Stunning and serene! This Bahamian-style waterfront pool home has been completely updated to create a resort-like atmosphere that's sure to give you vacation vibes everyday.

Summers Creek
1 Unit Available
272 Summers Creek Drive
272 Summers Creek Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1460 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in the lovely community of Summers Creek. Located on Newfound Harbor Drive , this spacious 3/2/2 home is waiting for you! There is a large family room with big windows to let in natural light.

Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.

Gateway
1 Unit Available
515 Monitor Street
515 Monitor Street, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1185 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Great 3/2 Open floor plan, breakfast bar, corian countertops, and a screened in porch leading to a big fenced back yard.New flooring to be installed in living areas prior to new tenant moving in.

Merritt Ridge
1 Unit Available
521 Kennwood Avenue
521 Kenwood Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
Cute 3/1 home, 1 car garage, screened porch out back. Great for cozy family activities, close to beach, shopping, schools, parks. Come see it and make it part of your Island Living!!

Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under

Canaveral
1 Unit Available
1640 Harbor Drive
1640 South Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1352 sqft
NIce waterfront property. Very spacious navigational canal home. Harbor Dr has a direct connection to open river. Boat lift available for tenant use. New kitchen, paint, flooring, and much more. All appliances convey with indoor laundry room.

Merritt Apartment Sites
1 Unit Available
195 Minna Lane
195 Minna Lane, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1020 sqft
Private home with 2 master suites both with full baths and walk in closets. This recently updated half duplex is located just off Courtenay Pkwy just blocks from Cocoa Beach Causeway.

The Villas at Indian River
1 Unit Available
2630 Via San Marino Court
2630 Via San Marino Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1073 sqft
Lovely, peaceful water views from this concrete block immaculate home in the heart of Merritt Island. Perfect location for easy access to Orlando, KSC, and beaches via 528 Beachline. Complete renovation throughout and perfectly move in ready.

Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
223 2nd Street
223 2nd Street, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1025 sqft
Spacious & modern 4-bedroom, 2-bath home centrally located in Merritt Island! This home has been completely remodeled: all new kitchen with granite countertops & SS appliances, new bathrooms, fresh paint, manicured landscaping, and more.

Surfside Estate
1 Unit Available
1635 Amberjack Court
1635 Amberjack Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
Completely remodeled 4-bedroom.

Island Crossings
1 Unit Available
1180 Potomac Drive
1180 Potomac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1559 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining/living room combo, two car garage auto opener, storage, workshop.

1 Unit Available
800 Del Rio Way
800 Del Rio Way, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1840 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan condo is ready for you to drop your bags and moved on in! Open floor plan, light and bright! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and the living room.

Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
1095 Audubon Road
1095 Audubon Road, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1678 sqft
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME HAS STUNNING VIEWS OF THE WATER, YOUR OWN PRIVATE DOCK, BOAT LIFT, FENCED YARD, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, NEWER WASHER, NEWER BATHTUB IN THE MASTER BATHROOM, NEWER TOILET, AND MUCH

Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
455 Belair Avenue
455 Belaire Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1538 sqft
Hampton Homes two story single family home. Downstairs - living room, formal dining room, kitchen, half bath and screened porch. Upstairs - master bedroom and master bath, screened porch off of master, bedrooms two and three and full bath.

Gateway
1 Unit Available
479 Newfound Harbor Drive
479 Newfound Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1446 sqft
Updated Newfound Harbor Pool Home! Don't miss out on this one! Three bedroom two bath with split plan.

1 Unit Available
300 S Sykes Creek Parkway
300 South Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1909 sqft
Direct Sykes Creek views! Eighth floor corner unit! Three bedroom two bath with gorgeous views of the Sykes Creek! Watch the sunrise, dolphins and manatees play and boats glide by! Split bedroom plan. Kitchen with breakfast nook.

Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
440 Sundoro Court
440 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2149 sqft
The Elegance of Executive Leasing has returned to Merritt Island, FL. Extensive deck area compliments the huge sun basked pool geared towards entertaining family and business associates.

Island Pointe
1 Unit Available
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.

Waterway Manor
1 Unit Available
1815 Sandbar Drive
1815 Sandbar Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1673 sqft
Welcome home! Beautifully updated kitchen is the star of the show with granite counters, new appliances including French door fridge and gas range with double oven.

Island Crossings
1 Unit Available
1174 Potomac Drive
1174 Potomac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1615 sqft
Clean, move-in ready home in quiet development near Kelly Park with easy access to the Beachline, shopping, Port Canaveral. Association mows the front lawn, tenant mows the back.Hot Tub being removed

1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.

Carlton Groves South One
1 Unit Available
1785 Bayberry Drive
1785 Bayberry Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
Who needs to park a boat? 1785 Bayberry is our year-end rental special with a large side yard for boat parking or small RV. Fully fenced back yard. This is the perfect home to enjoy the best time of the year with a real wood-burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Merritt Island

Harbour Villa
1 Unit Available
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Merritt Island, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Merritt Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

