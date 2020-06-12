/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM
210 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Carlton Groves South One
1 Unit Available
235 Ash Drive
235 Ash Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1593 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Merrit Isl, FL is now available.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ridge Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
1300 Arlington Avenue
1300 Arlington Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1190 sqft
UPDATED home with tile floors with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large Mango tree. Shed is for Owner's use only. NO pets. Lawn service is included in the rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1724 N Merrimac Drive
1724 North Merrimac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Updated, renovated home conveniently located off of 520 in the Newfound Harbor area of Merritt Island. This house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an addition off of the master suite that overlooks the back yard.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa De Palmas
1 Unit Available
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
465 Sundoro Ct
465 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move in ready and completely renovated!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom canal pool home. Located in the heart of Merritt Island. A must see!!! Brand new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 year old AC and new roof in 2017.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
410 Mauna Loa Court
410 Mauna Loa Court, Merritt Island, FL
Great Waterfront Pool home in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located in the most convenient location of Merritt Island.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunny Acres
1 Unit Available
1255 Lynne Drive
1255 Lynne Drive, Merritt Island, FL
CONTINGENT! JUST RENOVATED and ready to call home! This rental home has all the comforts of a new home starting with a brand new kitchen to include new cabinets, appliances, lighting, granite counters and a decorative wooden back drop to give it
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Barony Estates
1 Unit Available
121 Darwin Avenue
121 Darwin Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
3/2 home with living room and dining area, large family room/great room ideal for entertaining. Newly painted inside and out, new flooring in bedrooms. 1 car garage.
1 of 98
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Riviera Isles
1 Unit Available
1775 Larchmont Court
1775 Larchmont Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2607 sqft
Stunning and serene! This Bahamian-style waterfront pool home has been completely updated to create a resort-like atmosphere that's sure to give you vacation vibes everyday.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Merritt Ridge
1 Unit Available
521 Kennwood Avenue
521 Kenwood Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
Cute 3/1 home, 1 car garage, screened porch out back. Great for cozy family activities, close to beach, shopping, schools, parks. Come see it and make it part of your Island Living!!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Summers Creek
1 Unit Available
272 Summers Creek Drive
272 Summers Creek Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1460 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in the lovely community of Summers Creek. Located on Newfound Harbor Drive , this spacious 3/2/2 home is waiting for you! There is a large family room with big windows to let in natural light.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1640 Mars Street
1640 Mars Street, Merritt Island, FL
Canal Home in Diana Shores Subdivision. As you turn into your new residence - You're thinking ''It's SPLASH time in your private in-ground pool/hot tub.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
515 Monitor Street
515 Monitor Street, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1185 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Great 3/2 Open floor plan, breakfast bar, corian countertops, and a screened in porch leading to a big fenced back yard.New flooring to be installed in living areas prior to new tenant moving in.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Canaveral
1 Unit Available
1640 Harbor Drive
1640 South Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL
NIce waterfront property. Very spacious navigational canal home. Harbor Dr has a direct connection to open river. Boat lift available for tenant use. New kitchen, paint, flooring, and much more. All appliances convey with indoor laundry room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Vetter Isles Estates
1 Unit Available
735 Jacaranda Street
735 Jacaranda Street, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bed and 2 bath CANAL front home! Terrazzo floors throughout with carpet in the bonus room. Ceiling fans and spacious! Water views from the bonus room and kitchen!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
223 2nd Street
223 2nd Street, Merritt Island, FL
Spacious & modern 4-bedroom, 2-bath home centrally located in Merritt Island! This home has been completely remodeled: all new kitchen with granite countertops & SS appliances, new bathrooms, fresh paint, manicured landscaping, and more.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Villas at Indian River
1 Unit Available
2630 Via San Marino Court
2630 Via San Marino Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1073 sqft
Lovely, peaceful water views from this concrete block immaculate home in the heart of Merritt Island. Perfect location for easy access to Orlando, KSC, and beaches via 528 Beachline. Complete renovation throughout and perfectly move in ready.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Island Pointe
1 Unit Available
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
800 Del Rio Way
800 Del Rio Way, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1840 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan condo is ready for you to drop your bags and moved on in! Open floor plan, light and bright! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and the living room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Surfside Estate
1 Unit Available
1635 Amberjack Court
1635 Amberjack Court, Merritt Island, FL
Completely remodeled 4-bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
455 Belair Avenue
455 Belaire Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1538 sqft
Hampton Homes two story single family home. Downstairs - living room, formal dining room, kitchen, half bath and screened porch. Upstairs - master bedroom and master bath, screened porch off of master, bedrooms two and three and full bath.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
440 Sundoro Court
440 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL
The Elegance of Executive Leasing has returned to Merritt Island, FL. Extensive deck area compliments the huge sun basked pool geared towards entertaining family and business associates.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Island Crossings
1 Unit Available
1180 Potomac Drive
1180 Potomac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1559 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining/living room combo, two car garage auto opener, storage, workshop.
Similar Pages
Merritt Island 2 BedroomsMerritt Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMerritt Island 3 BedroomsMerritt Island Apartments with BalconyMerritt Island Apartments with Garage
Merritt Island Apartments with GymMerritt Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMerritt Island Apartments with ParkingMerritt Island Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLFort Pierce, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL