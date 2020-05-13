All apartments in Merritt Island
Find more places like 205 Palmetto Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merritt Island, FL
/
205 Palmetto Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:05 AM

205 Palmetto Ave

205 Palmetto Avenue · (321) 213-8723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merritt Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and assigned parking. Utilities included: cable, wifi and water. Is pet friendly with pet fee. Date Available: July 6. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Merritt Island. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and assigned parking. Utilities included: cable, internet and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: July 6, 2020. $1,800 month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cathy at 321-213-8723 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Palmetto Ave have any available units?
205 Palmetto Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Palmetto Ave have?
Some of 205 Palmetto Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Palmetto Ave currently offering any rent specials?
205 Palmetto Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Palmetto Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Palmetto Ave is pet friendly.
Does 205 Palmetto Ave offer parking?
Yes, 205 Palmetto Ave does offer parking.
Does 205 Palmetto Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Palmetto Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Palmetto Ave have a pool?
Yes, 205 Palmetto Ave has a pool.
Does 205 Palmetto Ave have accessible units?
No, 205 Palmetto Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Palmetto Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Palmetto Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Palmetto Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Palmetto Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 205 Palmetto Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merritt Island 2 BedroomsMerritt Island 3 Bedrooms
Merritt Island Apartments with GarageMerritt Island Apartments with Gym
Merritt Island Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLFort Pierce, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Viera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity