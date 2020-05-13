205 Palmetto Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and assigned parking. Utilities included: cable, wifi and water. Is pet friendly with pet fee. Date Available: July 6. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Merritt Island. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and assigned parking. Utilities included: cable, internet and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: July 6, 2020. $1,800 month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cathy at 321-213-8723 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.