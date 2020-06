Amenities

Updated, renovated home conveniently located off of 520 in the Newfound Harbor area of Merritt Island. This house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an addition off of the master suite that overlooks the back yard. Beautiful wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. You'll love the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and the gorgeous upgrades in the master bathroom won't disappoint! Yard is completely fenced in with a large wood privacy fence and home backs up to a nature preserve. Medium sized shed located in the back yard for additional storage. Pets are considered on a case by case basis; no ''dangerous'' breeds permitted. Rent includes basic lawn care.