Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

1260 Island Drive

1260 Island Drive · (321) 749-5410
Location

1260 Island Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32952
Glen Isles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1696 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully remodeled waterfront fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the water. Updated throughout the house with attention to details. Kitchen and Living Room combo plus large Florida room overlooking Sykes Creek with boat house and seawall. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Enjoy the grill, bikes, fishing poles, boogie boards and kayaks available for tenants use. Looking for a good tenant for 7 months or longer. Ready to move right in, just bring your toothbrush! Close to shopping, beaches and boat ramps. Easy access to beachline and attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Island Drive have any available units?
1260 Island Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1260 Island Drive have?
Some of 1260 Island Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Island Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 1260 Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Island Drive does offer parking.
Does 1260 Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 Island Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Island Drive have a pool?
No, 1260 Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 1260 Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1260 Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1260 Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
