1260 Island Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully remodeled waterfront fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the water. Updated throughout the house with attention to details. Kitchen and Living Room combo plus large Florida room overlooking Sykes Creek with boat house and seawall. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Enjoy the grill, bikes, fishing poles, boogie boards and kayaks available for tenants use. Looking for a good tenant for 7 months or longer. Ready to move right in, just bring your toothbrush! Close to shopping, beaches and boat ramps. Easy access to beachline and attractions.