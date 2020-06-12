/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
178 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Memphis, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Memphis
1 Unit Available
236 51st Street Circle East
236 51st Street East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1435 sqft
Outstanding 55+ Community located in Palms of Manasota Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Paired villa with a two car garage home is loaded with character.
Results within 5 miles of Memphis
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1144 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Braden River East
82 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Braden River East
65 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Braden River East
25 Units Available
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
988 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Bradenton
53 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1160 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Samoset
4 Units Available
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
North Park
1 Unit Available
2603 River Preserve Ct
2603 River Preserve Court, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1 sqft
Beautiful FIRST FLOOR UNIT includes 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths plus very large den/office/guest room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
111 50th Avenue Plaza West
111 50th Avenue Plaza West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Ready for some fun in the sun? Right now, you can rent a 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home for only $895.00 which includes the lot fees. This home is located in Heather Hills, a 55+, professionally managed manufactured home community.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Braden River East
1 Unit Available
4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE
4414 Spicewood Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1191 sqft
55+ Unfurnished Annual Rental. Recently Renovated Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Second Floor Unit Nestled in a park-like setting. Featuring a split plan layout with an inside laundry closet, and large lanai.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ballard Area
1 Unit Available
1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee
1529 8th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Upstairs 2 bed/ 2 bath near downtown Bradenton - Annual Rental - Hurry in to view this 2 bedroom/2 bath property near Manatee Avenue, just a few blocks from downtown Bradenton.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3014 N Norwich Drive
3014 Norwich Dr W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1060 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
233 CAPE HARBOUR LOOP
233 Cape Harbour Loop, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
This is a beautiful Two-Story Townhome that has a light and bright open living and dining room design with the half bath downstairs. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom features walk-in closets and a shower. Convenient to I-75.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3104 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1144 sqft
Lovely lake view. 55+ Building, 2nd floor with elevator access. Relax and enjoy carefree living in this 2 BR/2 BA condo in coveted Bayshore on the Lake.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5706 11TH AVENUE W
5706 11th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1690 sqft
Incredible opportunity, 2 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home in a beautifully landscaped****** 55+COMMUNITY, THIS IS A THREE TO SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
115 BABBLING BROOK RUN
115 Babbling Brook Run, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1570 sqft
Call today to view this annual rental located in the gated community of River Strand in Heritage Harbour. This 2/2 Villa offers elegant detail and upgrades from floor to ceiling.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6611 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1334 sqft
Available Winter 2021 season! This first floor unit is extremely well taken care of, and furnished to ensure you receive the comfort you desire during your next Florida vacation.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD
4460 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1256 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom condo in The Fairways of Pinebrook available fully furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3707 45TH TERRACE WEST
3707 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
This 2 bedroom, loft office with 2 and 1/2 baths is located in the beautiful Lakeside Village Townhomes. With a beautiful lake view! Downstairs is great for entertaining with a the screened porch overlooking the lake.
Similar Pages
Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMemphis 3 BedroomsMemphis Accessible Apartments
Memphis Apartments with BalconyMemphis Apartments with GarageMemphis Apartments with GymMemphis Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FL