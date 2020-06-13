/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 AM
56 Furnished Apartments for rent in Indian River Shores, FL
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5680 Highway A1a
5680 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Annual Furnished Ready to Rent for Spring on this Oceanfront, 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath First Floor Condo. Turn Key just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Pool, Beach and Tennis amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Indian River Shores
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.
1 of 96
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4800 HIGHWAY A1A
4800 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Ocean Front Condo in the heart of Vero Beach! Located on the top floor of a 4 story building (elevator). Beautifully furnished and Completely renovated with 2100 square feet of living area.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1785 N Orchid Island Circle
1785 North Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Expansive lanai for fresh air enjoyment. Fully furnished and ready to start your vacation. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8880 N Sea Oaks Way
8880 North Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Stunning oceanfront condo. Completely & tastefully furnished. Fireplace, quartz counter tops. Professionally decorated, impact glass, tile floors, magnificent ocean club for dining. Sea Oaks is a top tennis resort in Vero Beach.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3735 Eagle Drive
3735 Eagle Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
APRIL/MAY 2020 or SEPT-DEC 2020. FULLY FURNISHED Pool Home East of A-1-A; 1 block to Boardwalk. Vintage 1950's Florida home w/ tile & terrazzo floors.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4450 Highway A1A
4450 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Immaculate newly renovated 2/2 condo with direct ocean views. Furnished, New kitchen with custom cabinets, Maytag appliances & Corian Counters, New Power Star HW Heater, Marble Showers, Impact Glass windows & sliders. NO PETS!
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8830 S Sea Oaks Way
8830 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Ocean & Pool front condo. Screened Lanai allows you to enjoy the breeze all day and night. Newer stainless appliances are furnished and ready to move in. Beach Club, Tennis Club, & Marina within short walking distance.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5000 Highway A1a
5000 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Spacious 2/2 Ocean Front Condo Nicely Furnished with Garage Parking. Close to restaurants, Shops, Market and Island Amenities. Ocean views from almost every room! Annual and seasonal( 3 month) minimum. sizes approx. and subj. to error.
Results within 5 miles of Indian River Shores
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9430 Sea Grape Drive
9430 Seagrape Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Seagrape Paradise - Property Id: 286685 Immaculate, updated fully furnished duplex in quiet upscale community one block from the ocean. Large well maintained yard. Seasonal rent $5500.00 (January-April) utilities included, Annual $2500.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
928 Jasmine Lane
928 Jasmine Ln, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Beginning Mid April for off season furnished rental. One Block from the Ocean, Completely Renovated throughout, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Pet Friendly. Available for Season 2021
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
900 Jasmine Lane
900 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy Vacation living east of A1A. Walk to beach and restaurants. Heated pool, BBQ area and Bike parking. This is a great location close to Vero's best Beach. 1st floor unit next to the pool.
Similar Pages
Indian River Shores 2 BedroomsIndian River Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian River Shores 3 BedroomsIndian River Shores Apartments with BalconyIndian River Shores Apartments with Garage
Indian River Shores Apartments with GymIndian River Shores Apartments with ParkingIndian River Shores Apartments with PoolIndian River Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer