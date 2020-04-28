4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

DATE AVAILABLE JUNE 1. Built in 2019. One story home. Centrally located gorgeous new 4 bed-2 baths house with large fenced backyard and front covered porch. Enjoy a BBQ over the brick backyard covered pavers. Backyard fully fenced for privacy. Energy STAR Certified Home. Be amazed by the spacious entrance. Tile throughout living areas, carpet in all four spacious bedrooms. Impeccable master suite which offers large walk in closet, large window, dual sinks, large bathtub for relaxing time and a convenient separate walk in shower also. Spacious kitchen quartz counter with stainless appliances including double oven, microwave-hood and flat cook-top. Island quartz kitchen with sink overlooking the large family-living area and backyard view. All windows have vertical blinds. Reserve at Sawgrass is a vibrant community with single-family homes located very near to The Florida Mall, Lake Nona Town Center and Medical City that offer a variety of shops and restaurants to explore. Easy access to Hwy 417, SR 528 and the Turnpike. Just 15 minutes to The Loop. 15 minutes to the Orlando International Airport and 25 minutes to all famous amusement parks. Come and enjoy a great lifestyle. Club house with pool and soccer field.