Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:48 AM

4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE

4221 Cypress Glades Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Cypress Glades Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
DATE AVAILABLE JUNE 1. Built in 2019. One story home. Centrally located gorgeous new 4 bed-2 baths house with large fenced backyard and front covered porch. Enjoy a BBQ over the brick backyard covered pavers. Backyard fully fenced for privacy. Energy STAR Certified Home. Be amazed by the spacious entrance. Tile throughout living areas, carpet in all four spacious bedrooms. Impeccable master suite which offers large walk in closet, large window, dual sinks, large bathtub for relaxing time and a convenient separate walk in shower also. Spacious kitchen quartz counter with stainless appliances including double oven, microwave-hood and flat cook-top. Island quartz kitchen with sink overlooking the large family-living area and backyard view. All windows have vertical blinds. Reserve at Sawgrass is a vibrant community with single-family homes located very near to The Florida Mall, Lake Nona Town Center and Medical City that offer a variety of shops and restaurants to explore. Easy access to Hwy 417, SR 528 and the Turnpike. Just 15 minutes to The Loop. 15 minutes to the Orlando International Airport and 25 minutes to all famous amusement parks. Come and enjoy a great lifestyle. Club house with pool and soccer field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have any available units?
4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have?
Some of 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE offers parking.
Does 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE has a pool.
Does 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have accessible units?
No, 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 CYPRESS GLADES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

