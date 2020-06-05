All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:22 PM

3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY

3955 Island Green Way · (321) 299-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3955 Island Green Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom 3 car garage built in 2016. This home is located in one of Orlando's most desirable communities. Very spacious home with open floor plan and split-bedroom floor plan. Maters is located in the 1st floor. No carpet anywhere. Too many upgrades to list. The Gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, upgraded 42" cabinets, an Island, cooktop w/ designer hood, electric double wall oven & built in microwave with trim kit. Don't wait a while, Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY have any available units?
3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY have?
Some of 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY does offer parking.
Does 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY have a pool?
No, 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity