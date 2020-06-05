3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY

Amenities

Immaculate 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom 3 car garage built in 2016. This home is located in one of Orlando's most desirable communities. Very spacious home with open floor plan and split-bedroom floor plan. Maters is located in the 1st floor. No carpet anywhere. Too many upgrades to list. The Gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, upgraded 42" cabinets, an Island, cooktop w/ designer hood, electric double wall oven & built in microwave with trim kit. Don't wait a while, Schedule your appointment today.