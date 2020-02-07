All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

3912 Plainview Drive

3912 Plainview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Plainview Dr, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Meadow Woods Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
3 Bed 2.5 Bath New Build at Somerset Crossing! **Move in specials may be available** - Welcome home to the Brand New Community Somerset Crossing in Lake Nona!!! This newly built home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen highlights granite counter tops, stunning stainless appliances and leads out to the single car garage. Open style living area, great for entertaining and includes a half bath for house guests. Master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Basic cable and internet included. Somerset Crossing features a community pool and play ground within walking distance from your front door. **Move in specials may be available**

Property located only 1.5 miles from Boxi Park, the sought out Entertainment District in Lake Nona which features fine dining, entertainment and great shopping.

**PLEASE NOTE: For directions to this newly built home, type in "Somerset Crossing by Pulte Homes" on your GPS device for exact location. **

Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/AGCQVFvX2xd19vfeCQ6uyBkL

AVAILABILITY - This unit is available NOW.

SHOWINGS LINK - To schedule a showing, click this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3912-plainview-drive

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5261158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Plainview Drive have any available units?
3912 Plainview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3912 Plainview Drive have?
Some of 3912 Plainview Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Plainview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Plainview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Plainview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 Plainview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3912 Plainview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3912 Plainview Drive offers parking.
Does 3912 Plainview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Plainview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Plainview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3912 Plainview Drive has a pool.
Does 3912 Plainview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3912 Plainview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Plainview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 Plainview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3912 Plainview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3912 Plainview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

