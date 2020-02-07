3912 Plainview Drive

Amenities
3 Bed 2.5 Bath New Build at Somerset Crossing! **Move in specials may be available** - Welcome home to the Brand New Community Somerset Crossing in Lake Nona!!! This newly built home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen highlights granite counter tops, stunning stainless appliances and leads out to the single car garage. Open style living area, great for entertaining and includes a half bath for house guests. Master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Basic cable and internet included. Somerset Crossing features a community pool and play ground within walking distance from your front door. **Move in specials may be available**
Property located only 1.5 miles from Boxi Park, the sought out Entertainment District in Lake Nona which features fine dining, entertainment and great shopping.
**PLEASE NOTE: For directions to this newly built home, type in "Somerset Crossing by Pulte Homes" on your GPS device for exact location. **
Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/AGCQVFvX2xd19vfeCQ6uyBkL
AVAILABILITY - This unit is available NOW.
PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.
