3912 Plainview Drive

3 Bed 2.5 Bath New Build at Somerset Crossing! **Move in specials may be available** - Welcome home to the Brand New Community Somerset Crossing in Lake Nona!!! This newly built home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen highlights granite counter tops, stunning stainless appliances and leads out to the single car garage. Open style living area, great for entertaining and includes a half bath for house guests. Master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Basic cable and internet included. Somerset Crossing features a community pool and play ground within walking distance from your front door. **Move in specials may be available**



Property located only 1.5 miles from Boxi Park, the sought out Entertainment District in Lake Nona which features fine dining, entertainment and great shopping.



**PLEASE NOTE: For directions to this newly built home, type in "Somerset Crossing by Pulte Homes" on your GPS device for exact location. **



Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/AGCQVFvX2xd19vfeCQ6uyBkL



AVAILABILITY - This unit is available NOW.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



