All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 3018 Bargate St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
3018 Bargate St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3018 Bargate St.

3018 Bargate St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3018 Bargate St, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/230df0d0e6 ----
AVAILABLE MARCH 15, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This elegant townhouse is near Lake Nona\'s Medical City within minutes to Orlando attractions and local restaurants and shopping. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The first floor consists of the fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances and an open family/dining room combo. There is also a covered porch area and plenty of extra storage space under the stairs. The second floor has a split floor plan with bonus loft area. The master suite has a large walk in closet and bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower with glass enclosure. Down the hall you will find the additional nice-sized bedrooms and bathroom as well as the utility room. This community offers an abundance of amenities to include a resort style swimming pool, fitness center, playground, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Natural lakes, green space, and recreational areas can also be found throughout the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Bargate St. have any available units?
3018 Bargate St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3018 Bargate St. have?
Some of 3018 Bargate St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Bargate St. currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Bargate St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Bargate St. pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Bargate St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 3018 Bargate St. offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Bargate St. offers parking.
Does 3018 Bargate St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Bargate St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Bargate St. have a pool?
Yes, 3018 Bargate St. has a pool.
Does 3018 Bargate St. have accessible units?
No, 3018 Bargate St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Bargate St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Bargate St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Bargate St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Bargate St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College