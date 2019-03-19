3018 Bargate St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE MARCH 15, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This elegant townhouse is near Lake Nona\'s Medical City within minutes to Orlando attractions and local restaurants and shopping. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The first floor consists of the fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances and an open family/dining room combo. There is also a covered porch area and plenty of extra storage space under the stairs. The second floor has a split floor plan with bonus loft area. The master suite has a large walk in closet and bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower with glass enclosure. Down the hall you will find the additional nice-sized bedrooms and bathroom as well as the utility room. This community offers an abundance of amenities to include a resort style swimming pool, fitness center, playground, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Natural lakes, green space, and recreational areas can also be found throughout the community.