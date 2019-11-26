2813 YOUNGFORD STREET

Amenities

On a pond with conservation on the other side of the pond. Convenient to airport, Lake Nona area, with restaurants. Rt off of 417 and only 30 mins to Disney, 45 mins to the beach . Master suite offers double vanity and walk-in closet. With tile in kitchen and baths, the rest of the home is in Laminate wood floors, NO CARPET. You'll love the light that fills the space, split, open floor plan, great room opens to the kitchen with a breakfast bar. Experience serene living on the patio and large backyard on a pond. Great for entertaining family and friends! View the home and visit Wyndham Lakes Center, playroom, playground, tennis, basketball, enjoy the atmosphere of this extraordinary property with extra privacy, no rear neighbors, don'r wait, come see why Wyndham Lakes area gives you a wonderful quality of life.

ALWAYS VERIFY SCHOOLS ZONED....