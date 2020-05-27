2728 YOUNGFORD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A. This lovely home has an open floor plan with tile flooring throughout the whole home! Now boasting an off white newly painted interior throughout the home, as well, and brilliant white baseboards now too. Sit out on your screen enclosed back porch and soak up the gorgeous sunsets over the huge water view! Lawn care included, and enjoy the Wyndham Lakes amenities offered, including a fitness center, community pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Happy living here! Make your appointment today!