Meadow Woods, FL
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:55 AM

2728 YOUNGFORD STREET

2728 Youngford Street · (407) 281-8455
Meadow Woods
Location

2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2027 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A. This lovely home has an open floor plan with tile flooring throughout the whole home! Now boasting an off white newly painted interior throughout the home, as well, and brilliant white baseboards now too. Sit out on your screen enclosed back porch and soak up the gorgeous sunsets over the huge water view! Lawn care included, and enjoy the Wyndham Lakes amenities offered, including a fitness center, community pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Happy living here! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET have any available units?
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET have?
Some of 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET does offer parking.
Does 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET has a pool.
Does 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 YOUNGFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
