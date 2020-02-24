2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Lake view house with 5 Bedroom/ 4 Baths in the private gated community of Sandhill Preserve. Available for Immediate Occupancy. King Master bedroom downstairs with master bath with Double Vanity, garden tub, separate shower and big walking closet. Enjoy Amazing Summers views in this 2 Story Luxury home features Open Kitchen with lots of Cabinetry, new kitchen island, laundry room. Open 2nd Floor Family Room. This home also features a 2 car garage. Ready to move!!! Fast approval. Only $25 for credit and $55 for backgrounds for the Association.