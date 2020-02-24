All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:07 AM

2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE

2719 Sand Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Sand Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Lake view house with 5 Bedroom/ 4 Baths in the private gated community of Sandhill Preserve. Available for Immediate Occupancy. King Master bedroom downstairs with master bath with Double Vanity, garden tub, separate shower and big walking closet. Enjoy Amazing Summers views in this 2 Story Luxury home features Open Kitchen with lots of Cabinetry, new kitchen island, laundry room. Open 2nd Floor Family Room. This home also features a 2 car garage. Ready to move!!! Fast approval. Only $25 for credit and $55 for backgrounds for the Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have any available units?
2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have?
Some of 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2719 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

