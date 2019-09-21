2706 CARRICKTON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard features a covered patio area and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features laminate flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a master bath equipped with a garden tub, a dual-vanity sink, and a modern, separate shower. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and recessed lighting