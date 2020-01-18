All apartments in Meadow Woods
2463 BREWERTON LN.,

2463 Brewerton Way · No Longer Available
Location

2463 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 in Wyndham Lakes Estates - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers all you will need and want in a home. A very desirable community and great amenities. Beautiful landscaping, an enclosed extension in the rear, perfect for beautiful summer days in sunny Florida. Open concept stone top countered kitchen with a wonderful breakfast nook, leading to a perfect spaced living room great for those game nights with the friends and family. A flex space to make a formal dining room or even an office. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today for a showing as this property will not last long. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.Please note this property also requires approval from the HOA- additional HOA application fee applies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3792423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 BREWERTON LN., have any available units?
2463 BREWERTON LN., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 2463 BREWERTON LN., currently offering any rent specials?
2463 BREWERTON LN., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 BREWERTON LN., pet-friendly?
Yes, 2463 BREWERTON LN., is pet friendly.
Does 2463 BREWERTON LN., offer parking?
No, 2463 BREWERTON LN., does not offer parking.
Does 2463 BREWERTON LN., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2463 BREWERTON LN., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 BREWERTON LN., have a pool?
No, 2463 BREWERTON LN., does not have a pool.
Does 2463 BREWERTON LN., have accessible units?
No, 2463 BREWERTON LN., does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 BREWERTON LN., have units with dishwashers?
No, 2463 BREWERTON LN., does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2463 BREWERTON LN., have units with air conditioning?
No, 2463 BREWERTON LN., does not have units with air conditioning.

