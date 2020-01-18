2463 BREWERTON LN.,

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2 in Wyndham Lakes Estates - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers all you will need and want in a home. A very desirable community and great amenities. Beautiful landscaping, an enclosed extension in the rear, perfect for beautiful summer days in sunny Florida. Open concept stone top countered kitchen with a wonderful breakfast nook, leading to a perfect spaced living room great for those game nights with the friends and family. A flex space to make a formal dining room or even an office. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today for a showing as this property will not last long. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.Please note this property also requires approval from the HOA- additional HOA application fee applies.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3792423)