2348 Brewerton Ln.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Wyndham Lake Estates - Move in ready! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Wyndham Lake Estates. This single family home offers over 1500 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eating space in kitchen. Great location!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Security Deposit: $1645. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100.



