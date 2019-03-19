2348 Brewerton Ln.

Amenities
Wyndham Lake Estates - Move in ready! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Wyndham Lake Estates. This single family home offers over 1500 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eating space in kitchen. Great location!
Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)
Security Deposit: $1645. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100.
Leland Johnson
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com
(RLNE4567898)