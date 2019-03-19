All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2348 Brewerton Ln.

2348 Brewerton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2348 Brewerton Ln, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Wyndham Lake Estates - Move in ready! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Wyndham Lake Estates. This single family home offers over 1500 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eating space in kitchen. Great location!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Security Deposit: $1645. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 Brewerton Ln. have any available units?
2348 Brewerton Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2348 Brewerton Ln. have?
Some of 2348 Brewerton Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 Brewerton Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2348 Brewerton Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 Brewerton Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 2348 Brewerton Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2348 Brewerton Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 2348 Brewerton Ln. offers parking.
Does 2348 Brewerton Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 Brewerton Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 Brewerton Ln. have a pool?
No, 2348 Brewerton Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 2348 Brewerton Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2348 Brewerton Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 Brewerton Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 Brewerton Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2348 Brewerton Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2348 Brewerton Ln. has units with air conditioning.
