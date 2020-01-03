2263 Cedar Garden Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Baths House ***Ready to Move In*** - This Fantastic 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms Two Floor House *** Ready to Move In***
Located at 2263 Cedar Garden Dr. Orlando FL, 32824 in The Beautiful Whyndhan Lakes Area
Property Features Porch, Extra Space Family/Game Room and Two Car Garage Attached
Community with Great Amenities Including Community Pool
Small Pets Allowed
Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval
Very Conveniently Located, Minutes Away from The Orlando It'l Airport, Major Highways, Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment.
A Must See to Appreciate
Contact Yulimar Machado (407)485-1239 with Outlet Realty and Schedule an Appointment.
WON'T LAST
(RLNE5224524)