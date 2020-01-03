All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 2263 Cedar Garden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
2263 Cedar Garden Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

2263 Cedar Garden Drive

2263 Cedar Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2263 Cedar Garden Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Baths House ***Ready to Move In*** - This Fantastic 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms Two Floor House *** Ready to Move In***
Located at 2263 Cedar Garden Dr. Orlando FL, 32824 in The Beautiful Whyndhan Lakes Area
Property Features Porch, Extra Space Family/Game Room and Two Car Garage Attached
Community with Great Amenities Including Community Pool
Small Pets Allowed
Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval
Very Conveniently Located, Minutes Away from The Orlando It'l Airport, Major Highways, Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment.
A Must See to Appreciate
Contact Yulimar Machado (407)485-1239 with Outlet Realty and Schedule an Appointment.
WON'T LAST

(RLNE5224524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 Cedar Garden Drive have any available units?
2263 Cedar Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2263 Cedar Garden Drive have?
Some of 2263 Cedar Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 Cedar Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2263 Cedar Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 Cedar Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2263 Cedar Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2263 Cedar Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2263 Cedar Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 2263 Cedar Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 Cedar Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 Cedar Garden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2263 Cedar Garden Drive has a pool.
Does 2263 Cedar Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 2263 Cedar Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 Cedar Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2263 Cedar Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2263 Cedar Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2263 Cedar Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College