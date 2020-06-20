1845 Sand Arbor Cir

Amenities
Newly Renovated 4/3.5 + Loft ~ New Flooring, Baths, Paint, SS Appliances, and More! - Available Now! Contact Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 for showings and more info!
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath + LOFT with 2,744 square feet situated in the GATED community of Sandhill Preserve! Newly renovated inside and out! **NEW WOOD TILE** throughout the entire downstairs living space! The enormous kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of prep space, breakfast bar, center island, closet pantry, and **NEW SS APPLIANCES** Samsung package with smooth-top range, convection oven, and side-by-side fridge! **NEW PAINT** inside and out in the perfect grey colors to match your style! All four bathrooms have been upgraded with **NEW 12x24 TILE** and **NEW VANITIES** featuring light gray cabinetry and sparkling white **QUARTZ** counter tops! **NEW LAMINATE** flooring in the master bedroom, walk-in closet, and upstairs loft! **NEW CARPET** in the three upstairs bedrooms! The list goes on and on!
The highly desired community of Sandhill Preserve is located just 10 min from the Orlando Int'l Airport ~ 15 min from Lake Nona and VA Medical Center ~ less than 1 mile from Publix!
Application Fee $45.00 per adult
HOA Application $55 per adult or $95 per joint couple
