Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1845 Sand Arbor Cir

1845 Sand Arbor Circle · (407) 760-0835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1845 Sand Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1845 Sand Arbor Cir · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 4/3.5 + Loft ~ New Flooring, Baths, Paint, SS Appliances, and More! - Available Now! Contact Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 for showings and more info!

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath + LOFT with 2,744 square feet situated in the GATED community of Sandhill Preserve! Newly renovated inside and out! **NEW WOOD TILE** throughout the entire downstairs living space! The enormous kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of prep space, breakfast bar, center island, closet pantry, and **NEW SS APPLIANCES** Samsung package with smooth-top range, convection oven, and side-by-side fridge! **NEW PAINT** inside and out in the perfect grey colors to match your style! All four bathrooms have been upgraded with **NEW 12x24 TILE** and **NEW VANITIES** featuring light gray cabinetry and sparkling white **QUARTZ** counter tops! **NEW LAMINATE** flooring in the master bedroom, walk-in closet, and upstairs loft! **NEW CARPET** in the three upstairs bedrooms! The list goes on and on!

The highly desired community of Sandhill Preserve is located just 10 min from the Orlando Int'l Airport ~ 15 min from Lake Nona and VA Medical Center ~ less than 1 mile from Publix!

Application Fee $45.00 per adult
HOA Application $55 per adult or $95 per joint couple

(RLNE5817173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Sand Arbor Cir have any available units?
1845 Sand Arbor Cir has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1845 Sand Arbor Cir have?
Some of 1845 Sand Arbor Cir's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Sand Arbor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Sand Arbor Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Sand Arbor Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Sand Arbor Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Sand Arbor Cir offer parking?
No, 1845 Sand Arbor Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1845 Sand Arbor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Sand Arbor Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Sand Arbor Cir have a pool?
No, 1845 Sand Arbor Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Sand Arbor Cir have accessible units?
No, 1845 Sand Arbor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Sand Arbor Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Sand Arbor Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Sand Arbor Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Sand Arbor Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
