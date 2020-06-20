1845 Sand Arbor Cir

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 4/3.5 + Loft ~ New Flooring, Baths, Paint, SS Appliances, and More! - Available Now! Contact Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 for showings and more info!



Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath + LOFT with 2,744 square feet situated in the GATED community of Sandhill Preserve! Newly renovated inside and out! **NEW WOOD TILE** throughout the entire downstairs living space! The enormous kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of prep space, breakfast bar, center island, closet pantry, and **NEW SS APPLIANCES** Samsung package with smooth-top range, convection oven, and side-by-side fridge! **NEW PAINT** inside and out in the perfect grey colors to match your style! All four bathrooms have been upgraded with **NEW 12x24 TILE** and **NEW VANITIES** featuring light gray cabinetry and sparkling white **QUARTZ** counter tops! **NEW LAMINATE** flooring in the master bedroom, walk-in closet, and upstairs loft! **NEW CARPET** in the three upstairs bedrooms! The list goes on and on!



The highly desired community of Sandhill Preserve is located just 10 min from the Orlando Int'l Airport ~ 15 min from Lake Nona and VA Medical Center ~ less than 1 mile from Publix!



Application Fee $45.00 per adult

HOA Application $55 per adult or $95 per joint couple



(RLNE5817173)