1772 THETFORD CIRCLE

Immaculate lake view home in Wyndham Lakes Estates with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with a spacious bonus room, huge enclosed back porch for a family entertainment and a 3-car Garage!!! Master Bedroom with a spacious Master Bathroom with double sinks, tub, and a separate walk-in shower. Huge kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home is equipped with SOLAR PANELS that give you a SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION on electricity bills. Rent includes lawn maintenance, lawn fertilization, pest control and water softener. Don't miss this unique opportunity. This Community has Clubhouse with resort style Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Playground, Basketball Court and Gym. Excellent location, just south of Orlando International Airport and close to 417 and minutes from Lake Nona Medical City, Lake Nona Town Center, VA Hospital, Theme area parks, Restaurants, Shopping and more. This property won't last long, so schedule your showing today!