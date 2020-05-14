All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

1772 THETFORD CIRCLE

1772 Thetford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1772 Thetford Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate lake view home in Wyndham Lakes Estates with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with a spacious bonus room, huge enclosed back porch for a family entertainment and a 3-car Garage!!! Master Bedroom with a spacious Master Bathroom with double sinks, tub, and a separate walk-in shower. Huge kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home is equipped with SOLAR PANELS that give you a SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION on electricity bills. Rent includes lawn maintenance, lawn fertilization, pest control and water softener. Don't miss this unique opportunity. This Community has Clubhouse with resort style Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Playground, Basketball Court and Gym. Excellent location, just south of Orlando International Airport and close to 417 and minutes from Lake Nona Medical City, Lake Nona Town Center, VA Hospital, Theme area parks, Restaurants, Shopping and more. This property won't last long, so schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE have any available units?
1772 THETFORD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE have?
Some of 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1772 THETFORD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1772 THETFORD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

