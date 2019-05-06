All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:13 PM

1713 White Heron Bay Circle

1713 White Heron Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1713 White Heron Bay Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home centrally located near major toll roads with easy access to shopping and restaurants. This home features a 2 car garage, formal living, dining, and family room. There is a large kitchen with eating area that opens to family room and the master bath features a separate tub and shower and double sinks.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 White Heron Bay Circle have any available units?
1713 White Heron Bay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 1713 White Heron Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1713 White Heron Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 White Heron Bay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 White Heron Bay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1713 White Heron Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1713 White Heron Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 1713 White Heron Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 White Heron Bay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 White Heron Bay Circle have a pool?
No, 1713 White Heron Bay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1713 White Heron Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 1713 White Heron Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 White Heron Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 White Heron Bay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 White Heron Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 White Heron Bay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
