1628 Portofino Meadows Blvd

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Listing Agent: Carlos Hernandez clhernandez.realtor@gmail.com 786-569-1033 - Beautiful Community, 3 Bedroom 2 and 1 Half Bathroom Wonderful Town Home, Master bedroom dual sink bathroom With Separate Shower and Tub, Open Design, Washer and Dryer, Gated Community, Community Pool, Underground Utilities, with Fantastic Location: Landstar Area this location is ideal for those seeking to be nearby the International Airport, Lake Nona Medical City, shopping conveniences and More. Easily access to major Highways, Close to 417 Greenway and to Florida Turnpike.



Community Application and Approval is required: additional $75 application fee



(RLNE5625093)