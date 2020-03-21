All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:05 AM

1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL

1624 Caribou Hunt Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Caribou Hunt Trail, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home located in Huntcliff Park at Wyndham Lakes near Meadow Woods. Great location! Close to schools, highways, bus stops, shopping, restaurants and more!

This Gorgeous Home includes Ceramic Tile throughout with Wood Floors in the Bedrooms (all bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor) Over-Sized Kitchen with Island overlooking the Living and Dining rooms with Beautiful Lake Views throughout every room downstairs! The Master Bedroom upstairs also over-looks the Lake and includes a Walk In Closet, Master Bath with Double Sinks, Jetted Tub and Shower. Laundry Room located downstairs near the 2 Car Garage.

Lawn Care Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have any available units?
1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have?
Some of 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have a pool?
No, 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
