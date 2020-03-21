1624 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home located in Huntcliff Park at Wyndham Lakes near Meadow Woods. Great location! Close to schools, highways, bus stops, shopping, restaurants and more!



This Gorgeous Home includes Ceramic Tile throughout with Wood Floors in the Bedrooms (all bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor) Over-Sized Kitchen with Island overlooking the Living and Dining rooms with Beautiful Lake Views throughout every room downstairs! The Master Bedroom upstairs also over-looks the Lake and includes a Walk In Closet, Master Bath with Double Sinks, Jetted Tub and Shower. Laundry Room located downstairs near the 2 Car Garage.



Lawn Care Included!