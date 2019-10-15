15553 WILLOW ARBOR CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE WITH WATER VIEW!!! Large Townhome with 3 bedrooms,2 bathroom and 1 powder room on first floor, ready for a quick move in. Attached 2 car garage and Private Patio. The townhouse is just steps from the Playground.and community Pool. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. * Landlord will provide Washer and Dryer if tenant does not have one. * Located minutes from the MCO (Orlando International Airport) and Lake Nona Medical City. Easy access to SR417 and Florida Turnpike.