1550 CEDAR LAKE DR

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Wyndham Lakes Home! - Beautiful 4 BED / 2 BATH single family home in Wyndham Lakes Community. This community is gated with luxurious amenity available to residents of the community. This spacious home features a formal dining area, two-car garage, vaulted ceilings, large kitchen island, washer and dryer included and a breath-taking water view from the patio area. A great place to call "My new home".



IT'S MOVE-IN READY!!!



Move-in fees:

Application Fee Per Adult

First full month due at move in

Holding Deposit equal to one month

A/C filter program is $15/month (mandatory)

Liability insurance required

Admin fee - $275 (Due at move-in)



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (321) 895-9533 or email ceda1550@rent.dynasty.com



