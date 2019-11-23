All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1550 CEDAR LAKE DR
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

1550 CEDAR LAKE DR

1550 Cedar Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1550 Cedar Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Wyndham Lakes Home! - Beautiful 4 BED / 2 BATH single family home in Wyndham Lakes Community. This community is gated with luxurious amenity available to residents of the community. This spacious home features a formal dining area, two-car garage, vaulted ceilings, large kitchen island, washer and dryer included and a breath-taking water view from the patio area. A great place to call "My new home".

IT'S MOVE-IN READY!!!

Move-in fees:
Application Fee Per Adult
First full month due at move in
Holding Deposit equal to one month
A/C filter program is $15/month (mandatory)
Liability insurance required
Admin fee - $275 (Due at move-in)

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9533 or email ceda1550@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE2641827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR have any available units?
1550 CEDAR LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR have?
Some of 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1550 CEDAR LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR have a pool?
No, 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1550 CEDAR LAKE DR has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College