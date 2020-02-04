14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent this well maintained 3bedroom 2 bath townhouse in island cove.tile and wood floor, granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms. staines steel appliances. free water. Great Neighborhood.

Background check required. NO EVICTIONS. FAIR CREDIT SCORE.

This home is conveniently located near main roads and highways,

It's also conveniently located near local shops and restaurants

The community features a large swimming pool right cross street from the house for everyone to enjoy.

This home has so much to offer, with a breakfast nook in the kitchen area and a dining room / living room combo. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring in living room and bedrooms.