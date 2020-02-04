All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE

14875 Laguna Beach Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14875 Laguna Beach Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great opportunity to rent this well maintained 3bedroom 2 bath townhouse in island cove.tile and wood floor, granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms. staines steel appliances. free water. Great Neighborhood.
Background check required. NO EVICTIONS. FAIR CREDIT SCORE.
This home is conveniently located near main roads and highways,
It's also conveniently located near local shops and restaurants
The community features a large swimming pool right cross street from the house for everyone to enjoy.
This home has so much to offer, with a breakfast nook in the kitchen area and a dining room / living room combo. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring in living room and bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have any available units?
14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have?
Some of 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14875 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

